Mountain challenge for charity

A mum and son from West Wittering are trekking up Kilimanjaro in September to raise money for charity.

Julie Barker-Muzzell and son Peter are taking on the mountain known as ‘The Roof of Africa’.

Standing at 5,895 metres it is the tallest freestanding mountain in the world. As well as a personal challenge, Julie and Peter are fundraising for Chestnut Tree House Hospice.

Julie said: “We have training really hard for this climb and we are funding the trip ourselves, so all money raised will go directly to this very worthy charity.

“It would be absolutely fantastic if you could make a donation, which we are sure will help to ‘get us to the top of the mountain’! You can do this online at www.virginmoneygiving.com/team/munneries.”

Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice for East and West Sussex and for 300 children and young adults from 0-19 years of age with progressive life-shortening conditions.