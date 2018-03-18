MP’s visit to Slindon College

MP Nick Gibb paid a special visit to Slindon College at the invitation of its headmaster, Mr David Quick.

Nick Gibb said “Slindon College provides an ideal and supportive setting for young people with particular special educational needs.

“I met some wonderful teachers and many well motivated pupils set to achieve great things. I enjoyed the happy and collaborative environment of the school.”

Slindon College is an independent school, specialising in children with specific special educational needs. The school has 71 pupils, of whom 15 are boarders. It is principally a boys’ school.