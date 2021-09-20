Sussex Police said it responded to reports of a collision involving multiple vehicles, near the Emsworth services, at around 4.40pm.

A road closure was put in place shortly after 5pm and the ambulance service attended the scene.

Officers from Hampshire 'took over handling the incident' at about 5.45pm.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a crash on the A27 near the Emsworth services

Hampshire Constabulary said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

A spokesperson added: "One person suffered a minor injury.