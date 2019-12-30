Multiple crews called to Chidham blaze

A number of fire crews have been called to a fire in Chidham this afternoon (December 30).
Calls came in at 2.41pm reporting a fire in a workshop in Cot Lane.
Responding to the fire are crews from Bognor Regis, Chichester, Havant and Emsworth.
Residents have been urged to avoid the area while the fire is fought.
A tweet from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently tackling a fire in a workshop on Cot Lane in Chidham. Crews from @BognorFire @ChichesterFire and @Hants_fire crews from @HavantFire16 and @Emsworth26 are on scene at the moment. Please avoid the area for the time being."