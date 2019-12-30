Multiple crews called to Chidham blaze

A number of fire crews have been called to a fire in Chidham this afternoon (December 30).

Calls came in at 2.41pm reporting a fire in a workshop in Cot Lane.

Fire stock image

Responding to the fire are crews from Bognor Regis, Chichester, Havant and Emsworth.

Residents have been urged to avoid the area while the fire is fought.

A tweet from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently tackling a fire in a workshop on Cot Lane in Chidham. Crews from @BognorFire @ChichesterFire and @Hants_fire crews from @HavantFire16 and @Emsworth26 are on scene at the moment. Please avoid the area for the time being."