Music and fancy dress Christmas fun for Abbotts Lawn home residents

A Bognor Regis nursing home hosted a special Christmas celebration to get residents in the festive spirit.

On Thursday, December 20, Abbotts Lawn nursing home held a ‘royal variety’ Christmas performance for the residents.

'Harry' and 'Meghan' with the mayor and mayoress and Evie

It was attended by the mayor and mayoress of Bognor, as well as Evie the Pets for Therapy dog and her proud owner Alexander.

Evie was a runner up at Crufts this year for all she has done with her therapy work.

Wendy Martin, activities manager at Abbots Lawn, said: “We also had Katie Thomas and Adam Newman play the part of the duke and duchess of Sussex. They wore face masks and really looked the part. The staff dressed up and acted out songs by Val Doonican, Dean martin and Boney M., to name but a few.

“The morning ended with everyone joining in with ‘Over and over and over again’ by Peter Kay. After a buffet lunch Robert Newman entertained the residents playing a medley of Beatles songs on his guitar.

Evie the Pets for Therapy dog

“Everyone had song sheets and sung along. A great time was had by all.”