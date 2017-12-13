Music for charity Mind at Chichester Inn

An evening of musical talent is planned at the Chichester Inn this month in aid of mental health charity Mind.

Student and musician Hannah Crossley, 19, is hosting the event on December 29 which will include entertainment from five talented young musicians from the Chichester area.

Known in the area for her outstanding voice and for regularly contributing to charitable organisations of various causes, Hannah is hoping the event will help raise awareness and much-needed funds.

She said: “Mental ill-health has affected many people close to me, and even myself. I have seen first hand just how much of a difference even the

slightest offer of help can make.

“I was first made aware of the charity when running the London marathon in April this year, as it was one of the supporting charities.

“It was only then that I researched it, and became aware of the outstanding work they offer to those in need of support for their mental health”.

Mind has supported more than half a million people in the UK over 60 years, through crisis helplines, call-in centres, counselling and many more tactics and is committed to making a genuine impact on those struggling with their mental health.

The musical evening will be from 7.30pm to 11pm. Donations will be warmly welcomed at the door.