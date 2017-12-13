Music for the Mind this Christmas

Local student and musician, Hannah Crossley, is to host an evening of musical talent at the Chichester Inn on December 29 in aid of mental health charity Mind.

Known in the area for her outstanding voice, and for regularly contributing to charitable organisations of various causes, Hannah, 19, is organising an evening of fantastic local talent to help raise funds for Mind.

Supporting over half a million people in the UK over 60 years, through crisis helplines, call-in centres, counselling and many more tactics; the charity is committed to making a genuine impact on those struggling with their mental health.

Hosting the event to raise money and awareness for the incredible charity, the night consists of music from five different talented young musicians from the Chichester area.

Commenting on the event, Hannah stated: “Mental ill-health has affected many people close to me, and even myself. I have seen first hand just how much of a difference even the slightest offer of help can make.”

She continued: “I was first made aware of the charity when running the London marathon in April this year, as it was one of the supporting charities.

“It was only then that I researched it, and became aware of the outstanding work they offer to those in need of support for their mental health.”

Taking place between 7pm-11pm on December 29, the event will be a heart-warming and enjoyable evening for all.

Donation of your choice is warmly welcomed at the door of the Chichester Inn.