Mystery as Chinese turtle found at Rolls Royce warehouse

Rolls Royce staff were said to be 'shell-shocked' after finding a turtle at their technology and logistics centre.

Employees discovered the Chinese soft shell turtle exploring the HGV yard. They caught him, put him in a box, and then into a sink full of water.

The staff then contact the RSPCA.

Animal collection officer Claire Goddard went to collect the turtle on July 2 from the Bognor Regis warehouse.

She said: "It's a turtle mystery how this little guy got into the warehouse. The centre is in the middle of nowhere so I haven't a clue where he's come from.

“Staff spotted him wandering through the warehouse and, unsurprisingly, had quite the shock.

“Luckily, he doesn’t seem to be too worse for wear and didn’t have any signs of injuries on his head, legs or car-apace (shell). He’s a lucky turtle!”

It is believed the turtle had been abandoned in a pond nearby before making his way onto the industrial estate. Claire took him to another animal centre for specialist care.

