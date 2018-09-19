Mystery dust storm hits Sussex

Reports are coming in of a mystery dust storm in Sussex.

Residents have been left puzzled after finding their cars covered in the reddish-coloured dust.

Reddish-coloured dust on one of the car windscreens

Jane Etheridge, from North Horsham, discovered the debris covering cars at her home yesterday and this morning.

No one yet knows what has caused the phenomenon.

Last year, people across the country were affected when cars were covered in a mysterious red dust - later thought to have been sand particles blown in from the Sahara Desert following storms.