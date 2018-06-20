Mystery surrounds 3.30am caravan fire at Lakeside Holiday Park

Mystery surrounds how a caravan at Lakeside Holiday Park caught fire at half past three in the morning on Saturday.

The fire service is investigating but currently cannot explain how the fire started.

A Lakeside resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It looks like it might have done quite a lot of damage. It’s very worrying.”

The fire service said: “Two fire engines were sent to the scene where the fire was extinguished. The investigation is still ongoing.”

The caravan was 20 per cent damaged by fire and 50 per cent by heat and smoke. Police attended, the fire service said.

A spokesman for the park owner said the caravan was unoccupied and used for demonstration purposes.

They added: “We would like to express our thanks to the local fire services who quickly and efficiently extinguished the blaze.

“There were no injuries, and we will assist any enquiries being made as to the likely cause.”

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.