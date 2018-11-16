Mystery surrounds disappearance of Chichester street art

A piece of street art in North Pallant has disappeared and people are wondering what has happened to it.
The 18 ft painting, titled 'King of Cats' was painted by street artist Joachim in October last year. At the time of the painting Joachim said he was 'overwhelmed' by the community's reaction to his work.
King of Cats was painted on a wall behind East Street's Superdrug store next to another piece of street art titled 'The Big Deal' by Banksy inspired artist JPS, which has been left.
Another piece of street art titled 'Tag Cat' in West Pallant has been left.
Chichester District Council has been approached for comment.