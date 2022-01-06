National Day of Action at Chichester's Market Cross

The Police Bill will be voted on by members of parliament on January, 17.

The protests, which are being led by Extinction Rebellion, are expected to take place in many areas around the UK and will demand a change to the proposal. The bill was created in light of the Insulate Britain protests would impact the way the police can deal with protestors.

Protesters believe if the bill passes it will restrict peoples right to protest peacefully. This is because the legal proposal would allow police to enforce 'conditions' on protests if they cause 'serious annoyance' to local communities, organisations or the environments. It is the belief of the protesters that these 'conditions' actually facilitate a banning of a protest.