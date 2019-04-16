National recognition for Sussex Armed Forces Network

A local partnership set up to improve the lives of the armed forces community received the recognition for their work at the 2019 Soldiering On Awards.

The Sussex Armed Forces Network was listed as finalists for the Working Together Award, sponsored by the Forces in Mind Trust, which recognises a person, team or organisation that has demonstrated an enduring commitment and collaborative approach to supporting the armed forces within the wider community.

Kate Parkin, director of Armed Forces Community for the fifteen NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) in Sussex, Kent and the Medway said: “The Soldiering On Awards recognise truly exceptional projects supporting the armed forces from across the UK.

"We are honoured that the Sussex Armed Forces Network were listed as a finalist. Congratulations to Unforgotten Forces who won in our category as well as all the other finalists.”

The nomination recognised the superb service that the Sussex Armed Forces Network provides to the military community that they serve, the faster access to care that they offer and the extensive information bank that provides the most up-to-date information on everything from service life to suicide prevention.

Ray Lock CBE, Chief Executive of Forces in Mind Trust said: “My congratulations to the 2019 Finalists: the teams behind Project Nova, the Sussex Armed Forces Network, Unforgotten Forces and the Veterans’ Gateway. Collectively you have shown what real collaboration looks like, and the positive impact it can have.”

The Sussex Armed Forces Network were established in 2011 and includes experts from the NHS, MoD, reservists, veterans, the Royal British Legion and SSAFA – as well as other organisations such as the police and fire service.

The members work together to improve the lives of the armed forces community. The network also includes champions from a wide range of the organisations across Sussex who are advocates for the armed forces community and have the skills and knowledge to support them.

The Sussex Armed Forces Network currently engage each year with around 3000 people from the Armed Forces Community and directly support 240.