New adventure golf course opens in Bognor

Even the unrelentingly rain didn’t stop play at the grand opening of Hotham Park’s new adventure golf course on Tuesday.

Arun District Council chairman Jacky Pendleton joined ISS Facility Services Landscaping managing director Phil Jones to cut the ribbon, before enthusiastic young golfers took on the Wildforest Falls course.

The verdict on the 18-holes, which include a vortex tree and putt-through beaver dam, was that it was ‘fun but challenging’.

Local face painter Debbie Mott was also on hand to add to the fun of the event, which was attended by Hotham Park Heritage Trust and Arun council representatives.

A spokesman for the council said it is ‘delighted’ with the attraction, stating it contributes to making ‘Bognor Regis a great place to visit’.

