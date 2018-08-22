New appointments set to ‘diversify’ Chichester machinery business

A machining and tooling business in Manor Park, Pagham Road has ‘strengthened’ and ‘diversified’ its experienced management team.

Axiom Product Development has appointed Alayna Legg to the role of head of finance and Simon Serpenskas as design engineer, and the company said they have joined at an ‘exciting time’.

An Axiom statement read: “The pair join Axiom at an exciting time following the company’s recent acquisition of the assets and trade of FRH Technical Machining in May 2018 and a subsequent period of investment in people, skills and experience to broaden the company’s capabilities.

“Alayna Legg is a qualified company accountant with skills in finance, accounting, system integration planning and CRM as well as extensive experience working in the manufacturing sector which is of strategic importance to Axiom.

“Simon Serpenskas is a qualified design engineer with over five years’ experience working in the automotive, defence and aerospace industries.”

Clive Johnson, director and shareholder, said: “I’m delighted to announce these important new staff appointments which will further strengthen the highly experienced management team here at Axiom.

“It is an exciting time for Axiom which is investing heavily in the skills, machinery and people needed to broaden our capabilities into new sectors as well as cementing our presence in our existing core business areas.”

The company said that Alayna will be working with the managerial team to ensure the ‘successful and sustainable growth’ of this new and ‘exciting, high-quality’ machine engineering and tooling business.

It is hoped that Simon’s ‘specialist skills’ and experience in manufacturing processes will be vital to Axiom’s ‘ambitious diversification plans’.

