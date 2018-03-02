New homes planned for Southbourne Co-Op site

Planning permission is being sought to build five new homes on the former Southbourne Co-Op site.

If approved the existing building, located at the corner of Main Road and The Crescent, would be demolished and four two-bed properties would be built along the front with a detached two-bed 'chalet bungalow' to the rear.

The development site, which measures circa 0.08ha, is flanked by residential and opposite a chemist and St John’s Church.

The design statement described the existing building as being 'of no particular architectural merit' and explained The Southern Co-Op recently ceased trading from it, having taken up residence in a new, purpose built store close by.

It added that 'minor concerns' raised by the council regarding the 'roof form, the frontage onto The Crescent; and neighbour amenity' have been taken onboard, as have comments from the planning officer regarding the bungalow. It concluded the revised proposals (18/00201/FUL) now 'positively address' both and that the plans would 'make better use of this brownfield site'.

The deadline for comments on the plans, which are due for a decision by April 15, is March 23. More information can be found at chichester.gov.uk. For more Chichester news, click HERE

