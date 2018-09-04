New identity for Chichester’s John Lewis store

Chichester shoppers are set to see some changes at the city’s John Lewis as the store is given a new identity.

The shop, in Portfield Retail Park, is one of scores of John Lewis stores across the country which will undergo a name change to celebrate the success of its employees.

The national retailer has announced today (September 4) it will be changing its name to ‘John Lewis & Partners’ with customers able to see the new branding on specially designed bags, in-store displays and new delivery lorries and vans. John Lewis’ website and app will also get a fresh new look.

The change is set to ‘highlight the retailer’s partnership business model’ as it looks to invest heavily in the services its staff - dubbed partners by the firm - offer.

Rachel Wardell, Head of Branch at John Lewis & Partners Chichester said; “Our Partnership business model and the inherent strength of our partners really sets us apart. That’s why the change to our visual identity this week puts Partners back at the heart of everything we do. This move not only reflects the business we have become but more importantly, the business we want to be.”

John Lewis said the new look will be phased into the store over the next five years as it also carries out refurbishment plans.

The firm, which also runs supermarket chain Waitrose, has also announced it will continue to invest between £400m and £500m in both its businesses each year.

Alongside this John Lewis is set to invest in its staff to help develop their skills and product knowledge.

A new advertising campaign - its biggest ever outside the hottly anticipated Christmas special - is also being launched sharing stories and skill from more than 100 of its staff.

