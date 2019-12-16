New image released as search continues for missing Bognor man

Police have released a new image of a missing Bognor man who has not been seen since Friday.

John Montgomery, 68, was last seen by a caller to his home in the Aldwick area of the town at 7pm, police said.

Police were alerted when he did not answer his door on Saturday morning.

Indications are that he may have left the property on Friday evening and did not return.

Police have now said they understand he travelled by train to London Victoria.

A new image of him has been released by police on social media.

Sussex Police said in a tweet this afternoon: “We’ve released this new image of missing Bognor Regis man John Montgomery, who we understand travelled by train to London Victoria.

“Specifically, he has links to the Peckham area.

“Please keep your eyes peeled and contact us if you see him.”

Police previously described him as white, 5ft 9ins, of medium build with grey hair.

“He is very frail and may appear drunk,” a spokesman said.

Anyone who sees him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 501 of 14/12.

