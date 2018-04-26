New independent pop-up eatery for Chichester

At a time that has been so challenging for many businesses, two local independents have teamed up to bring a new pop-up eatery to Chichester.

Bear and Boy Bakery and Hennings Wine Merchants believe the offering, which will launch tomorrow (Friday), will also boast the city's biggest wine list.

Daryl Bowen, of Bear and Boy Bakery, explained how the venture came about: “After more than two years in corporate catering I was looking for a new creative outlet.

“We have always visited Hennings and love the Enomatic wine tasting machines and thought that a substantial food experience would be the perfect accompaniment to their award winning range. The idea of a pop-up eatery with a vast wine list was born.”

Hannah Gillies, of Hennings Wine Merchants, said: “It’s a symbiotic relationship as we work closely with Bear and Boy Bakery so we are able to tailor our tasting selection to Daryl’s food. This also means local wines and spirits can be used in the dishes that he creates.”

The pop-up eatery, which will be located on the first floor of the store at 53 North Street, is set to offer a selection of sharing platters, including The Dairy and The Coastal as well as regional favourites from wine producing areas.

Daryl added: “To coincide with the start of the theatre season we serving lunch and a three course pre-theatre menu this Friday (April 27).”

Hannah continued: “And you can purchase something from our Enomatic wine tasting machines or any bottle of wine from the shop to enjoy with it.”

Quiz nights, afternoon tea cocktails and wine nights are also planned, for the pop-up which hopes to be 'eclectic and relaxed'.

