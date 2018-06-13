New leadership will strive to make Ormiston academy ‘exceptional’

A ‘new strong leadership team’ has been announced for the Ormiston Six Villages Academy.

In a statement it said the appointment of co-principals Pat Walters CBE and Alan Westerman is set to ‘build on the excellent improvements’ made under principal Umbar Sharif, who is set to leave the academy at the end of the academic year to take up a new post.

New joint-principal Pat Walters CBE

Pat, who spent time at Six Villages as education adviser for Ormiston Academies Trust, said she is ‘honoured’ to be joining the team.

She added that she looks forward to working with the staff, students, board and the wider school community, ‘to ensure that the academy goes from strength to strength’.

Voicing his ‘delight’ at being appointed, Alan said the academy ‘is so clearly determined to continue to build on its current success’ and that he is looking forward to helping deliver its plan to be ‘not just outstanding, but an exceptional academy’.

Out-going principal Ms Sharif, who joined Six Villages in January 2016, has been praised for her ‘exceptional leadership’ and ‘relentless focus on academic excellence’, which is credited for the academy’s ‘rapid improvement’.

New joint-principal Alan Westerman

It moved up to an Ofsted ‘good’ rating in September last year.

She said: “I am immensely proud of everything that has been achieved at Six Villages and I have felt privileged to lead a dynamic, highly committed team of staff who believe in the limitless potential of every young person we serve.

“It has been a pleasure to support the development of our young people into lifelong learners with high aspirations, who I know will continue to flourish under the leadership of Mrs Walters and Mr Westerman.

“The progress made at Six Villages could not have been made without the support of our dedicated team of staff, the partnership of parents and carers and the immense hard work of our students who display daily their immense enthusiasm and pride for our community.”

She added: “I am sad to be leaving such a fantastic school but excited at the prospect of returning to London to be closer to my family and to take up a new role where I grew up.”

A recruitment process has begun for a new permanent principal to join in 2019 it added.