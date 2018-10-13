New medieval-themed restaurant opens in Arundel

A new medieval-themed restaurant in the heart of Arundel is determined to put the fun back into eating.

Knights Table Arundel - appropriately located in the High Street opposite the castle - promises to be ‘a destination restaurant like no other’ offering a high energy dining experience with entertainment the first of its kind in West Sussex.

On Friday (October 12) it was officially launched at a huge reception party which included the Mayor of Arundel Lucy Ashworth and members of the community.

With suits of armour aplenty along with a massive banqueting table there is a host of medieval-themed entertainment already planned - including singers, re-enactment, cooking workshops, monk magicians, speed cartoonist, dancers, murder mystery, and musicians.

The staff - more than 25 talented local people have already been recruited - are appropriately are all dressed in medieval costumes. By December there will be similar attire for customers to hire as well.

The team behind this independent initiative are already highly successful.

James and Anita Thompson are the proud owners of the George in Eartham which they have built into a very successful Gastro Pub with an ethos of buying local produce.

Nick and Krina Shopland developed NJS group to become one of the largest and most successful building companies in the area employing more than 150 staff with its headquarters in Chichester.

Guests at the opening night gave the enterprise a huge medieval thumbs up - approving of the good, honest food - large pies, roast beef, giant Yorkshire puddings - and some great traditional desserts of apple pie and rice pudding.

Location: Knights Table, 61 High Street, Arundel, BN18 9AJ