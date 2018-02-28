New Mother’s Day event at Butser Ancient Farm

A new Mothers’ Day event is set to be held at Butser Ancient Farm this spring.

On Sunday, March 11, between 2pm and 4pm, a variety of family activities will be held.

Tiffany Francis, creative developer at Butser Ancient Farm, said: “Visit our prehistoric houses and enjoy the warmth of the crackling fire, while the surrounding landscape begins to wake up for spring. From 2pm decorate a keyring for your mother under the wooden beams of our beautiful Saxon house, and visit the Roman villa where you are welcome to dress in costume. Why not take a special photo in your Roman dress, reclining in luxury on the guest bed? At 3pm you can then take a seat in our Iron Age roundhouse, where you will be served a delicious afternoon tea (suitable for vegetarians) with tea, coffee, sandwiches, scones and cake.”

Spaces at £12.50 a head are limited and non-refundable. Visit www.butserancientfarm.co.uk or call 02392 598838 to book.