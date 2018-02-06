New venue for mental health radio station is music to Bognor’s ears

DJs at Radio Respect are spinning their way into fresh digs they hope will boost their community support station.

The internet radio service which specialises in giving mental health support to listeners is moving to new premises in West Street.

Founder Chris Collins, 51, said: “Where we are in Station Road we have outgrown it.

“We need to start bringing in a revenue to help fund the station.”

Click here to find out more about why 60,000 listeners tune in to Radio Respect every day.

After chatting with Danny Dawes from Grandads Front Room, the two decided Radio Respect could move into Grandads Front Room’s old premises when they moved to the town centre.

“We teamed up with Danny a while ago. It was a natural progression.”

Chris and his team of volunteers provide live on-air peer support and advice on mental and physical health.

He hopes the new larger venue will allow them to set up a cafe where people can talk to trained volunteers, as well as get a good cup of tea.

“People are saying ‘now at long last we have got somewhere to go on a Saturday’.”

The team will also sell vinyl records and music memorabilia, and Chris is calling for donations to help keep the station running.

“The excitement in Bognor has been absolutely amazing. Lots of people saying ‘fantastic, at last a vinyl record shop in Bognor Regis’.”

Chris added: “I have been into vinyl records for years.

“I drive my wife completely mad because I am always buying vinyl. It’s a passion.”

For more information on Radio Respect and how to get involved or listen live, visit www.radiorespect.org.uk.