New weather alert for Sussex as wind chill is due to hit -11degC

Sussex saw varying amounts of snow today, but the next weather problem on the horizon is strong icy gusts of wind with a wind chill factor of minus 11degC.

Scattered snow showers will move away today and there’s an alert for further snow for the rest of the week.

However, the wind is due to pick up, with gusts tomorrow up to 30mph.

On Thursday (March 1) the wind speed is set to increase to gusts of 40mph or more, prompting a Met Office yellow alert as the wind chill factor increases dramatically.

Friday and Saturday are set to remain windy and very cold but Sunday is due to see the temperature rise to 7degC.

