New West Wittering beach café plans submitted

A fresh planning application for a new café on West Wittering beach has been submitted.

The plans for a what West Wittering Estate is calling an ‘environmentally conscious building’ were submitted to Chichester District Council on Monday.

It would contain a total of 86 seats, 40 inside and 24 on the outside terrace, more than doubling the old 40-seater café.

The new building would be located close to the old café, which is set for demolition, between that site and the seafront hedge, with the road re-routed, according to the plans.

A new café was first proposed in the estate three years ago, meeting strong local opposition.

The plans were withdrawn and the estate’s architects, Morgan Carn, began working on all new plans in early 2017 and a public consultation was held at the end of last year.

In a statement the West Wittering Estate said: “This work has delivered a design which maximises impact on the natural landscape while fulfilling the complex requirements of the site’s highly diverse and varied users.

“The new café will provide much improved efficient, fast and appropriate food offering and so help the Estate’s staff ‘bust’ the summer queues.

“It also incorporates improved facilities for training and first aid, staff rest rooms and a community/teaching space in the winter.

“The proposed café design comprises heavily screened, ground hugging organic forms, sustainable materials and renewable energies, coupled with the introduction of new eco-habitats.

“It achieves an environmentally conscious building that is of the land as oppose to on it and satisfies the four overarching project aims:

Conservation of the fragile environment at West Wittering beach, ensuring safety for all visitors and staff, being operationally effective and minimising visual impact of the new building.”

The plans are yet to go live on Chichester District Council’s website, but when they do this story will be updated with a link to them.