No date set for Petworth Co-Op revamp as customer criticises ‘awful shopping experience’

A date for the planned revamp of the Co-Op in Petworth has not yet been confirmed, a spokesman for the company said.

It comes after a shopper complained about the state of the building in Petworth’s Market Square.

The resident said: “If you walk into the store and look up to the right, a large chunk of the plaster has fallen down.

“The lighting is sporadic and leads to an awful shopping experience.

“Regularly the fridge and freezers are broken.”

In November last year, the Co-Op applied for listed building consent to reconfigure its ground and basement floors ‘to increase the retail floor space and improve the functionality of the store’.

At the time the planning application was submitted, a spokesman said the work would take place this summer.

Approval for the internal works were granted in May – but work has not yet started at the store.

The Co-op said in a statement today: “I can confirm that we do have plans in place to redevelop our Petworth store in a way that protects and maintains the heritage of the building, however I am unable to confirm the timings of any works at this stage.”

Listed building consent was required as the site is in the conservation area.

Previously, the store had considered moving across the road to the larger Swan House site, however these plans were ditched by the Co-Op.

SEE MORE: Proposal to build new homes in Woodgate gets final sign-off

Vegetarian mum ‘disgusted’ at finding ‘flesh’ in Tesco rice bag

How this Ford facility deals with recycling from all over West Sussex - in pictures