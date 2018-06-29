No immediate move planned for Chichester pedestrian crossing

No immediate plans are forthcoming to move a Chichester pedestrian crossing back to its original position.

The location of the traffic lights in The Hornet was changed in anticipation of Sainsbury’s moving into Unicorn House in Eastgate Square, with the works funded by the developer, but these plans fell through in early 2017.

Pedestrian crossing in The Hornet, Chichester

Since then the Giggling Squid has opened as a Thai restaurant instead.

Last year West Sussex County Council said it was considering moving the puffin crossing back to its original position.

At a city council meeting last week, county councillor Jamie Fitzjohn said these plans had run into legal difficulties as the developer had paid for the original works.

A spokesman for WSCC said: “The county council has carried out an internal review of planning conditions relating to safety at the pedestrian crossing on The Hornet, Chichester.

“To be sure public money is spent wisely, we concluded that we would not consider relocating this crossing until the council has a better understanding of the likely, long-term use of Unicorn House.

“This is in line with the original planning consent.”