No sign campaigners will back down on Velo protest

Opposition to Velo South is still on the rise, with less than a month to go to the event on September 23.

The 100-mile cycle ride is likely to be disrupted with walking protests on the day by members of the StopVelo campaign, who are also petitioning to prevent the event being held this year or again over the next five years.

An online version of the petition via 38degrees.org.uk has attracted nearly 2,000 signatures so far.

A spokesman for the StopVelo campaign, which last week claimed it had reached 3,000 supporters, confirmed protests are still planned on the day.

He said: “It seems like the only way that residents concerns will be heard is a protest.

“We’re in touch with the police and we’ve also had legal advice and will make it safe and legal.

“We’ve got absolutely no intention of doing anything that will harm participants.”

Around 15,000 cyclists are expected to take part in the ride to raise money for various charitable causes, including former Olympic gold medalist Sally Gunnell.

But the event has been met with widespread frustration by residents as it requires the closure of several main roads, including the A283, the B2145 and parts of the A29.

Campaigners pushing for a late cancellation of Velo South also had a new obstacle this week with the publication of a temporary traffic regulation order, or TTRO, to facilitate the event.

The order includes a ban on waiting, loading or unloading from midnight to 8pm on all roads affected.

While feedback may be given on the TTRO, there is no indication after a vote at a full meeting of West Sussex County Council earlier this summer that the road closures can now be cancelled or shortened beyond those advertised.

Local access plans have also been put forward for Fernhurst and Rogate, among other areas.

Feedback on the temporary traffic regulation order can be sent to VeloEvent.Feedback@westsussex.gov.uk