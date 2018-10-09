Nomads Tent Road Show to visit Lordington House

The Nomads Tent Road Show Exhibition will be hosted at Lordington House in Chichester from October 12 to 21.

John and Audrey Hamilton of Lordington House will welcome visitors to the show

Kilim and blue vases

The exhibition, which will be open from 11am to 5pm daily, will feature contemporary and traditional rugs, carpets, runners and kilims, as well as handcrafted wooden and painted furniture from Rajasthan, ‘Lalejin Blue’ pottery and colourful Najafabad ceramics from Iran, block print and Kantha stitching throws, jackets and Nehru waistcoats, textiles, cushions and jewellery, and even unique Christmas gifts and decorations.

A talk will also be given by John Hamilton, entitled ‘Bee Keeping in Japan and China: 40 years of pottering about on the other side of the world’, on Tuesday, October 16, at 7pm. This will be illustrated with photographs.

Tickets are £8, with proceeds going to the Chichester Cathedral Roof Fund. Drinks will be served. Tickets must be booked in advance on 01243 375862.

Colourful silk ikat cushion display