Nominations needed for Inspirational Generation competition

Older people in West Sussex are being urged to share their achievements and life stories as part of McCarthy and Stone’s search for the Inspirational Generation.

The competition is open to all those over the age of 60 with a story to tell, with a deadline of Sunday, April 1.

Entries can be completed online at www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/inspirational, or posted using the entry form on the website to: Inspirational Generation, c/o McCann PR, Highlands Road, Shirley Solihull, B90 4WE.

The national winner will receive a cheque for £2,000, while nine regional winners will each receive £200 to be donated to a charity of their choice and a hamper worth £50. Terms and conditions can also be found on the McCarthy and Stone website.

Georgina Akers, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone South East, said: “We want to shout about the amazing feats retirees have achieved in their lifetime and shine a light on the wonderfully colourful lives of today’s older people. We know that many over 60s have fantastic stories to tell, so over the next few weeks we are calling on all those in West Sussex to talk to their parents and grandparents, find out what they have done in their lives and tell us all about it – so we can give them the credit they deserve.”

TV and radio personality, Gloria Hunniford is lending her support to Inspirational Generation campaign and will be judging the shortlisted entries.