Novium Museum’s Roman Week ‘best yet’

This year’s Roman Week, hosted by the Novium Museum, has been said to be the ‘best yet’ by event organisers.

The team has been putting on a fantastic programme of talks, trails and family activities. The museum also teamed up with the Chichester Farmers’ Market for a Roman themed market.

A highlight of the week was the Roman Re-enactment in Priory Park, held on Wednesday, May 30. The museum was particularly pleased with how this went.

The event was attended by more than 2,000 people and the museum team received some extremely positive feedback by those who attended.

Spectators were treated to a range of static displays, including a medical stand and a mosaicist, and four shows comprising of a military show, slave auction, medicine talk and a gladiator show.

The medicine talk saw visitors learn about field medicine and how battle wounds were treated. At the military show, visitors heard an explanation about life in the Roman Army and found out about the kit soldiers wore and the training they did.

The highlight of the day proved to be the finale Gladiator Show which ended in a mass ‘battle’ – child spectators were invited into the ring where they were given the opportunity to become part of the re-enactment, complete with foam ‘swords’.

The re-enactors were Legio Secunda Augusta, 1st-2nd Century AD Roman Living History Society, who are one of Europe’s leading Roman re-enactment groups.

The re-enactment was made possible thanks to generous funding from the Roman Research Trust and The Roman Society.

The museum would like to thank the Chichester (BID) Business Improvement District for their support and everyone involved in making the week such a success.