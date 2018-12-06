O2 service disruption: All car park ticket machines being tested by Chichester District Council after issues are reported

Chichester District Council is currently testing its car park ticket machines after O2 disruption today (Thursday).

O2's internet service is down, leaving people with phones on the network unable to get on the internet, whilst it has also impacted car park ticket metres.

One user, Karen Pegg, in a post on Facebook, said they informed the district council that the servers were down on a device in Midhurst's North Street car park.

Commenting on the Chichester Observer Facebook page, Chris Bush said the ticket machine in the South Pallant car park 'would not accept my card payment' and his cash 'kept coming out'.

Victoria Milligan said she experienced issues with Pound Street car park in Petworth, whilst Emma Smith said 'none were working at the grange car park, Midhurst'.

When approached for comment, a spokesman for Chichester District Council told the Observer it is 'aware of the disruption'.

It added: "We are currently testing all the machines to see which ones are operating properly and which are not, and we are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

"We would like to reassure customers that we have a number of alternative parking payment options available across all of our car parks and staff are on hand with advice.”

