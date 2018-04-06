Observer supports Moonlight Walk for St Wilfrid’s – will you sign up?

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has revealed something ‘extra special’ for its tenth anniversary Moonlight Walk.

The Observer is putting a team together for the May 5 nocturnal event – and as media partner is calling on other groups to do the same.

Sign up here: https://stwh.co.uk/support-us/events/moonlight/

It is our marvellous hospice’s biggest annual fundraiser and this year it is hoping to attract 1,000 walkers.

Tenth anniversary specials will include a party-style send off for walkers from Chichester at about 10pm with a light show and music from Spirit FM, and then three ‘celebration stations’ as they walk either a five or ten-mile route.

Alex Burch from the charity said: “This is a great one for those who haven’t done a Moonlight Walk to make their debut. “There’s so much fun stuff planned and we’re hoping to raise £100,000 this year so please come an support us.”

The three ‘celebration stations’ along both routes will be:

A ‘Moonlight Serenade’ Station – featuring top singer, Amy Fuller, of BBC fame, a cabaret and opera star.

A ‘Starlight Walk’ Station – a ‘starlit enterprise’, along Broyle Road, creating a starry spectacle close to the Chichester Festival Theatre. Trees will be decorated with lights and magical performers will entertain, performing circus skills dressed in luminous costumes. The star attraction will be the stunning show globe, featuring special guest star, Nikki Lucas.

A ‘Man on the Moon’ Station – not just one step for mankind, but lots of steps on the Moonlight Walk! From about 10.30pm this station will honour the endeavours of space travellers including Chichester’s Tim Peake.

Hannah Presgrave from the hospice added: “If people are walking in memory of someone there will be the chance to write their name on the T-shirt provided and commit their name to a memory tree at the start.

The Observer is encouraging teams to sign up and email us their pictures or send them to us on social media using #MoonlightWalk

Covers has a huge team already entered walking on behalf of a colleague (see video).

Teams of ten will get one free entry place and can register by calling 01243 775302 or emailing fundraising@stwh.co.uk