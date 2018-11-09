Black Friday shopping - here’s the top tips for success

Here’s some tips to get the best deals on Black Friday.

Shoppers can expect to see retailers competing to get you to spend your cash on Friday November 23.

Darren Williams of Promotionalcodes.org.uk, said: “Black Friday is a great opportunity to grab some bargains before the busy Christmas period and to have a successful and enjoyable day it’s important to do your research and avoid making any rash purchases.

“It can get very busy so starting early and avoiding the mid-day rush will make for a more pleasant experience and you will also have your pick of the best stuff on offer.

“Don’t forget to look online too and in the stores to compare, sometimes the best deals aren’t on the shop shelves, so you can save money and won’t have to carry your purchases around with you.”

Here’s a list of the top do’s and don’ts to remember for your Black Friday shopping:

DO

1 - Use voucher sites

You could find yourself getting a discount on any already reduced Black Friday item.

2 - Use apps

There are plenty of free apps to download that contain all your important Black Friday information, including comparisons of different deals and live feeds of new deals and price decreases on the day.

3 - Wait for Cyber Monday

If visiting the shops is out of the question then you might want to wait until Cyber Monday to grab your bargains, as many online stores wait until this day to further slash their prices.

4 - Compare online and instore

It may take some time, but the savings will make it worth your while.

5 - Go for quality over quantity

It’s better to leave with one major product you need rather than several smaller ones that you don’t.

6 - Check social media

Scroll through your favourite store’s Twitter feed, as they may update it with exclusive deals only available on social media. If you’re getting deals from supermarkets, follow your local store’s online channels for updates on how busy the store is and how much stock is left.

7 - Make a list and stick to it

Going into Black Friday without an idea of what you want means you’re more likely to dither over a purchase and loose out to another customer. A list can also prevent overspending on products you don’t need.

8 - Start early

Some websites have been known in recent years to launch their Black Friday sales up to a week before the big day, so keep an eye out online to see which sites are jumping the gun.

9 - Have fun

Remember that if you didn’t manage to grab that Flatscreen TV you wanted, that there’ll be plenty more sales to come.

DON’T

1- Don’t assume a good deal is a great deal

If you spot a deal that looks too good to be true, it most likely is. You can easily get caught up in seeing your favourite items being reduced, but you may find that the discount isn’t as great as you think. If so give it a miss.

2 - Don’t buy for the sake of it

Always ask yourself before making a purchase if it’s an item you truly need. Remember that if you don’t get something you want you can always wait until the January sales.

3- Don’t act impulsively

Try to think rationally when shopping, otherwise you’ll end up seriously overspending.

4 - Don’t get caught up in the frenzy

Remember that it’s only a bit of shopping, so try to avoid barging, pushing or arguing with other customers about who saw it first.

5 - Don’t rely on it for your Christmas present

You’ll find a good bargain or two but that doesn’t mean you must use it as your main opportunity to get Christmas shopping sorted.

6 - Don’t spend on a debit card

You’ll be better protected online if you pay via a credit card or PayPal, so consider one of these options to be sure that your money is safe.

7 - Don’t go

The best way to avoid the stresses and panic of fighting it out for the best bargains is to not go altogether. If you keep a look out, there’s plenty of great deals year-round, so if you want to avoid the all the Black Friday fuss then stay in and put up your feet up.