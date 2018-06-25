Survey reveals confusion over protecting skin from the sun

Nearly half of women are confused when it comes to protecting their skin from sun damage, a study has found.

With temperatures set to soar over the next fortnight, Brits will be basking in the glorious sunshine as much as is humanly possible.

However, one in 10 females said they do nothing to protect their skin when it’s sunny, putting their skin at risk of UV damage.

And three-quarters confessed they didn’t know invisible UV rays can penetrate clouds – something for Brits to be aware of with the unpredictable weather.

The research was commissioned by Olay to encourage women to protect themselves during the warm weather.

Olay Principal Scientist, Dr Frauke Neuser said: “It’s interesting to see that there is still so much confusion around the importance of sun protection and when you should be wearing it.

“The truth is that the sun is much more powerful than you might think and our Multi-Decade and Ethnicity Study actually found sun to be the main external factor affecting how the skin ages.

“Our skin can absorb UV rays even on cloudy days – all the more reason to make sure you are protecting your skin daily with a facial moisturiser including SPF.”

The study also found one third of women don’t wear an SPF moisturiser, with 41 per cent at risk of sun damage as they are unaware the sun’s rays can penetrate windows.

More than a quarter didn’t know UV rays can cause damage through water, so sun protection is a necessity even when swimming.

It also emerged three in four were unaware SPF is a measure of the length of time you can spend in the sun without burning.

And four in 10 also don’t know the difference between SPF15 and SPF30 moisturisers.

Of the women who wear moisturiser daily to take care of their skin, nearly half do not choose one with SPF as they don’t think it’s necessary.

And 45 per cent of females don’t know the different between UVA and UVB rays.

Dr Frauke Neuser added: “Olay’s new Olay Total Effects SPF30 protects from 97% of UV rays and also helps protect the skin from other external factors like pollution, which we know can be heightened in cities during the summer months.

* Olay has added its new Total Effects Age-Defying Moisturiser SPF30 to the multi award-winning Total Effects range with broad-spectrum UVA/UVB SPF30 protection to help defend against the ageing effects of the sun on the skin all year round.