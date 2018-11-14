Top tips to say goodbye to smelly dog breath

A recent survey revealed some of the unusual and potentially dangerous remedies dog owners’ resort to when trying to combat their dog’s bad breath. But did you know brushing your dogs’ teeth with human toothpaste or human dental products can be potentially dangerous?

However, there are several alternatives to combat smelly doggy breath whilst keeping their teeth and gums healthy.

Lintbells, manufacturers of natural pet supplements, say they have always stressed the importance of maintaining the health and wellbeing of our four-legged best friends.

The brand has pulled together some useful tips to help keep your pup’s teeth sparkly clean and healthy all year round.

Start young where possible

Just like with kids, teaching your dog good dental hygiene at a young age is always preferable, however good habits can always be taught to older dogs too. Preventing gum disease should be part of your canine care; ideally brushed daily to maintain a healthy mouth. The earlier you introduce it to your pet pooch the more normal it becomes – if your dog sees it as receiving attention or praise it is easier to make teeth cleaning a habit. If you are unsure of how to clean your pets’ teeth, ask your local vet to demonstrate.

Dental treats

Giving your dogs specially designed dental treats is a great way to help remove plaque, as they are designed and manufactured to mould the tooth as they are eaten. Just be mindful that they are a treat, so always follow the suggested feeding instructions to ensure it is part of a balanced diet and safe for your dog to consume. If you are concerned, it’s always best to consult your vet practice before you give your dog a new food.

Use the right tool

Doggy dental care is a lot easier and more effective if you use the right tools. Most pet owners today prefer the use of finger toothbrushes, but it’s important you get the right one that gives good reach and helps ensure you get to your dog’s teeth. YuCARE Tooth Cleaner is an easy-to-use cleaning tool woven with anti-bacterial silver ions, and contains 12,000 times more fibres than a toothbrush. It gives you complete control and can be easily be cleaned for next use by simply rinsing it under warm water and leaving it to dry.

Support their dental health naturally

It is important never to use human dental products on your dog to combat their “doggy breath” as many of our dental products contain substances not suited for pet consumption – like fluoride and xylitol. When treating stinky breath, it is important to ensure it is not caused by an existing illness or gum disease. Once this has been ruled out by visiting your vet, you can start taking preventative steps using especially designed pet toothpastes to help minimise the build up of tartar which in turn will help keep your canine companions’ breath fresh.

Even with healthy teeth, your dog should have his/her teeth checked by a professional every six to 12 months. While dental care can be a hassle for humans and dogs, proper maintenance can make a tail-wagging difference to the quality of your pets’ life!

