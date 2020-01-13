One person taken to hospital after crash between Chichester and Bognor

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision on the A259 between Chichester and Bognor this morning (Monday, January 13).

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed ambulance crews, along with police officers, attended reports of a two-vehicle collision at Colworth shortly before 8.20am.

Emergency services

A spokesman said: "There were two patients at the scene. One patient was discharged at the scene and one patient was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester suffering from neck pain."

The crash reportedly blocked the A259 between Chichester and Bognor this morning, affecting traffic both ways near Marsh Lane.

According to traffic reports, the road is now cleared with traffic flowing as normal in the area.

