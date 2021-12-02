Sussex Cricket coach hoping to encourage game’s future female stars | Vicky Meets

• Where does your passion for cricket stem from?

As a child I was always out watching my brother play. One day they were short and so I was asked to join in. From then on I joined the club and played boys club cricket. I have loved it ever since. The year after, aged nine, I was put forward for a Sussex trial. I have been lucky enough to be part of the Sussex Women’s Pathway since then.

• Has women’s cricket has evolved in recent times?

Chiara Green, Sussex Women's cricket pathway coach and performance manager for girls cricket at Hurstpierpoint College

The introduction of regional cricket in the women’s game has allowed females all around the country to now make a career in cricket and to really close the gap between county and international cricket. The introduction of The Hundred last year has boosted awareness of and women’s cricket and has also created role models for young girls to look up to and aspire to. All of this has been a real positive for the women’s game and this has been reflected in the number of young girls now coming forward and getting involved in the sport at all levels.

• You are coaching at Middleton Sports Club. What do girls/ladies need to have in terms of basic skills for the game? Good hand-eye coordination, for instance?

There is no real requirement in terms of skill; we are happy to invite along anyone to the club with an interest in the game. With so many options to play with softball in women and girl’s cricket, as well as lots of hardball competitions around the area, there really is an option for everyone. We are looking to engage as many females in the sport as possible, so even if you just want to get involved as a scorer or umpire, we would love to have you all involved. Just get in touch.

• What would you say is your career highlight to date?

The Southern Vipers are a women’s cricket team that represent the South of England. My career highlight to date would be making my Southern Vipers debut this summer. Right from being that young nine-year-old who turned up to county trials all those years ago, it has always been my goal to reach the highest level my ability allowed, and so this was a really special day for me.

• How can people join your coaching sessions at Middleton?