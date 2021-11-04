Throwing axes and firing arrows

• So I can come to see you in Bracklesham Bay and learn how to axe throw, fire arrows and shoot pistols and rifles?

Yes you can! What we offer is ideal for corporate team building events, family fun, and birthday parties, and as a hen or stag activity. It is good fun, but you do have to focus and concentrate too. We’re also under cover for the winter now, so we go ahead even if the weather is miserable.

• What is your background?

Paul Fuller from Axe & Bowman

When I was growing up my father always wanted a farm. He started out as a scrap metal dealer and he worked his way up, buying a bit of land here and a bit there. I trained in animal husbandry, working mostly with horses and cattle. We came here in 1996 and Dad died in 2006. Ever since then I have been looking for something that the farm could do as its ‘job’.

• How do you mean?

We were a small family farm. Like a lot of farms and smallholdings, in recent years we really struggled to make it pay and had to diversify. We used to have cattle and chickens. Now I just keep my horses here. Many farms have gone into camping, but I went to a country music festival and saw axe throwing. I’d already done a lot of archery and so I thought we could combine both and create an activity based on the farm.

• But things didn’t quite go to plan, did they?

No. Firstly there was Covid, and then, in July 2020, I broke my pelvis in five places in a riding accident – a horse reared and fell on top of me. I was taken by air ambulance to hospital and because I was fit and healthy and was used to an outdoor life, I healed very quickly. I was very lucky. The Air Ambulance is a brilliant charity and I have since raised some money for them. While I was recovering I had thinking time and that’s when I decided to add the pistol and rifle element.

• Who does Axe & Bowman appeal to?

Everyone! We’re fully insured and we can cater for guests from age six to 90. Under 18s have to be accompanied by a responsible adult, but it’s something that everyone can do. Women tend to be better at the axe throwing and the fellas are better at the shooting! It’s great if you’re feeling angry because chucking an axe at a target is very therapeutic! But we show you how to do it safely. We can supply refreshments, too. As well as local people, we also get people who are holidaying here coming to have a go.

• Do you plan to get back on a horse again, or has your accident put you off?

I have already been back on a horse. But the bruising was so bad that there were photos of it being circulated.