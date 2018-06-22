Holding it all together

One of the collects (concluding prayers) for the night service of Compline in the 1928 Book of Common Prayer goes like this:

Be present, O merciful God, and protect us through the silent hours of this night, so that we, who are wearied by the changes and chances of this fleeting world, may repose upon thy eternal changelessness; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

It’s a wonderful prayer for saying or thinking before you go to sleep at night, or indeed in any situation of difficulty and confusion.

Perhaps it has a special relevance for us today because many things indicate that, in this country and around the world, we are living in a time of political instability.

Even more so, perhaps, than we have known for the past thirty or forty years.

There seem to be many ‘changes and chances’ to life in the twenty-first Century: things that are completely beyond our control but which may have a considerable impact on our lives.

The prayer is also a little lesson in Philosophy and Christian theology.

It expresses the idea that we humans are what philosophers call ‘contingent’ beings.

Even under the most stable governments, all human lives are uncertain and changeable.

Life often goes in directions we do not expect and, of course, always ends in death.

By contrast, the prayer speaks of God’s ‘eternal changelessness’.

Christians would say that this changelessness lies at the basis of all that God has made.

Changeless in himself, God has created the universe and continues to hold it in being.

However, Christians go on to say something more than this: in Jesus, God himself, the eternal and changeless one has voluntarily entered into our world of change.

He has endured all that life in the contingent world throws at him – and us.

And, through his resurrection, ascension and the sending of the Holy Spirit, he has moved to restore it all to the God who created it in the first place and who holds it all together.

