A bold idea for Chichester’s centre

West Street, in Chichester. Photograph: Kate Shemilt/ ks20206-4

Here is an idea to test how daring and forward-minded your readers are to the idea of Chichester colourfully engaging with a foe which delivers a steady flow of the badly shaken, often bruised and sometimes broken to A&E: daily pavement casualties.

Answer: a comprehensive

Tarmacking of our city centre area so that each of the four approaches has a distinctive but ungaudy look – West Street in dark red perhaps, North Street sage green, East Street navy blue, South Street tan brown.