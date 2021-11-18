A bold idea for Chichester’s centre
Writes reader Ray Goddard, of Woodlands Lane, Chichester
Here is an idea to test how daring and forward-minded your readers are to the idea of Chichester colourfully engaging with a foe which delivers a steady flow of the badly shaken, often bruised and sometimes broken to A&E: daily pavement casualties.
Answer: a comprehensive
Tarmacking of our city centre area so that each of the four approaches has a distinctive but ungaudy look – West Street in dark red perhaps, North Street sage green, East Street navy blue, South Street tan brown.
Flair with restraint? Forget apprehensive focusing on the stubby surface and confidently enjoy seeing the splendid facades and our happier, more relaxed faces in a transformed sure-footed city hub suddenly visually bolder than any rival.