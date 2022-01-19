‘A27 Arundel bypass should not go ahead’ – reader’s letter

National Highways invite responses by March 8 to a proposed A27 Arundel bypass which claims to reduce congestion and travel time with little impact on the environment and to ‘protect, respect and enhance the very special qualities of the South Downs National Park’.

But, in truth, any bypass will destroy the iconic beauty of a much-loved, treasured landscape.

The only solution to devastating rising temperatures is green public transport, not more cars however powered.

Plans to upgrade the A27 at Arundel are being put to the public for feedback. Photograph: National Highways

Unsurprisingly, National Highways makes no mention of COP 26 and dire warnings of catastrophic climate change.

The latest data from EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service records the past seven years as being the hottest since records began, with 2021 being the fifth warmest year of record-breaking heat.

Scientists warn time is fast running out, which is why governments are urgently committed to limiting global temperature rises to curb global heating.

Carlo Buontempo, director of Copernicus, warns: “These events are a stark reminder of the need to change our ways, take decisive and effective steps toward a sustainable society, and work towards reducing net carbon emissions.”

Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, more intense. Dr Lizzie Kendon, a senior Met Office scientist, warns: “I think it’s really frightening. It’s a wake-up call.”

Which is why any proposed A27 bypass must not be allowed to go ahead.

This is a wake-up call. We can’t say we weren’t warned.