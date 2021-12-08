Chichester’s centre should be tarmacked

West Street, in Chichester. Photograph: Kate Shemilt/ ks20206-4

I wholeheartedly agree with Ray Goddard that something should be done to resurface North, South, West and East streets.

I feel sure that if I didn’t have to look at the ground on the way to the few places I shop for goods and clothing, to ensure I am not about to trip over a paving stone, I would over the years have seen the goods in the windows of other stores and maybe have been lured into some unplanned buying and increased the income of these stores.

I worked for Chichester District Council from 1979 to 1991 and it was then regularly receiving accident reports.

My late husband always maintained that York stone shouldn’t have been chosen for the pavements, and in recent years bricks were laid on what were the roads. Especially as the roads were not entirely flat, it was inevitable that various portions would move.

I second Mr Goddard’s suggestion that the whole area should be tarmacked and think it would be good if the tarmac that was laid would be the sort that is used in children’s playgrounds. Then, if we trip over our own feet, our bodies might gently bounce, instead of being injured!