Goodwood firework displays ‘sounded like bombs going off’

Photograph: Unsplash; Yiran Yang

The noise from the fireworks at Goodwood has been horrific.

Tonight (Friday, December 3) they finished at 10.40pm and were just as loud as the previous nights. It sounded like bombs going off and was totally unnecessary.

Our two dogs, normally unfazed, were both distressed by the intensity.

I fail to see why they have to be so loud and so late. It disturbs both animals, children and adults. Those who work shifts could suffer, and anyone suffering from PTSD would have had a dreadful time.