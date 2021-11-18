Help sought to find ‘priceless’ wedding ring
Writes reader Clare Watson, of Florence Road, Chichester
I am hoping someone out there might be able to help me.
I have lost my grandmother’s wedding ring.
I am so upset, as my mother entrusted it to me when she died and I feel I have let her down.
It fell off my finger some time between last Thursday and Saturday morning when I noticed it was gone.
I have searched my house, my car and my garden to no avail so I imagine I lost it when I was out and about.
I went to several places during that time and am hoping that someone may have picked it up.
Likely places are: Florence Road Park; John Lewis; Homesense; Chichester cemetery; East Wittering beach (please don’t let it be there!).
It is a simple 22-carat gold band with JW stamped on it (James Walker) and from memory an anchor and I think the letter P, the date letter for 1922.
It has little monetary value but to me it is priceless.
If someone finds it and reads this letter, please get in touch. You can contact me on 07803082937. Many thanks.