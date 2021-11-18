Help sought to find ‘priceless’ wedding ring lost in Chichester

The ring could be in Chichester cemetery or at East Wittering beach. Photograph: Pixabay

I am hoping someone out there might be able to help me.

I have lost my grandmother’s wedding ring.

I am so upset, as my mother entrusted it to me when she died and I feel I have let her down.

It fell off my finger some time between last Thursday and Saturday morning when I noticed it was gone.

I have searched my house, my car and my garden to no avail so I imagine I lost it when I was out and about.

I went to several places during that time and am hoping that someone may have picked it up.

Likely places are: Florence Road Park; John Lewis; Homesense; Chichester cemetery; East Wittering beach (please don’t let it be there!).

It is a simple 22-carat gold band with JW stamped on it (James Walker) and from memory an anchor and I think the letter P, the date letter for 1922.

It has little monetary value but to me it is priceless.