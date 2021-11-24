MPs should be able to do unpaid work alongside role
Writes reader Margot Swift, of Marine Drive, West Wittering
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 5:56 pm
MPs should be able to work outside parliament but not be paid.
If they wish to do voluntary work, that should not be an issue.
The number of hours should be recorded and they should be able to claim relevant expenses for charity-type work.
All MPs’ tax returns should be published.
This may help clean up the mess and keep them in order, to use the phrase heard in the Commons.