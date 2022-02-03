Road proposals around Walberton and in Oving ‘inappropriate in time of climate emergency’ – reader’s letter

Photograph: Kate Shemlit/ SUS-220202-141220001

One might think that the principal aim of something called the Highways Agency would be safety of all road users.

However, recent news about its local projects might lead one to believe that it is the commercial arm of a road construction company.

Its proposals for ruining both countryside and villages around Walberton will certainly result in large profits for some.

Furthermore, the highly unpopular proposals to close the Oving traffic lights will again result in lucrative works for no public benefit, and will make it difficult for many people to cross the A27.

The Highways Agency’s aim to ‘improve the flow of traffic through the junction’ appears to take precedence over the wishes of residents and as for any environmental consequences, it seems to be stuck in the 1980s, in that it totally ignores them.

Both these road projects are inappropriate in a time of climate emergency, when we need to do all we can to discourage use of individual private cars. I note that it ‘apologises for any inconvenience caused’. It should be apologising for contributing to the climate crisis by its promotion of new roads and faster speeds.

Ideally, the resources of the Highways Agency should be reallocated to the Environment Agency which is so lacking in resources that its officers can’t even properly monitor sewage discharges into rivers.

Highways, meanwhile, is given millions to build roads to save a few minutes of journey times.