This week’s West Sussex Gazette: Looking back at Rural Crime Team’s first year

Arundel Park. Countryside scenic. Pic Steve Robards ZZ SR2004051. SUS-200504-173335001

Launched on June 1, 2020, the specialist team was formed to tackle rural crime and build greater engagement with rural communities across the county.

From targeting poachers to cracking down on the illegal shellfish trade, this week’s edition (June 9) – in shops now – looks back on the last year.

Your Gazette this week also includes:

This week's West Sussex Gazette front page

- Your stunning Sussex snaps

- How authorities are working together to combat fly-tipping in West Sussex

- Council objects to ‘monolithic’ Ford incinerator plans

- West Sussex florist meets Prime Minister – and impresses him with eco-friendly product

- Arundel Castle burglary latest

- Interview with Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne

As well as more news and sport, the Gazette is home to a fantastic selection of columnists.

The Sussex Wildlife Trust provides expert insight into the county’s flora and fauna, answering your questions; get tips on the best wines from experienced wine consultant, agent, writer and educator Richard Esling; Tillington farmer Gwyn Jones guides you through the world of farming, including the latest issues affecting those providing food for our tables; and more.

The Gazette has been providing trusted news since 1853.

Pick up your copy in shops now.