Time to get behind Prime Minister in Brexit negotiations

This week I again met residents of River Road in Arundel to discuss the collapse of the river wall, and later at the Commons I again met representatives of the Environment Agency to receive an update on the issue. I am doing everything I can to resolve this problem.

We have been voting on the bills relating to Brexit, and I have consistently supported the Government. I continue to believe that the Chequers agreement is a balanced and sensible approach to deliver on the referendum result which must be respected.

Nick Herbert

On Wednesday evening the Prime Minister will address Conservative MPs, as is usual at the last meeting of the backbench 1922 Committee of MPs before the House rises for the summer recess. I am certain that, once again, she will be strongly supported by the vast majority of Conservative MPs, including me. This support, of course, is never reported but the media. Most of us are appalled by the antics of a minority, believing that we should get behind the Prime Minister in the very difficult negotiations she is having with the EU.

I was happy to attend a Your Harvest event at the Commons hosted by the National Farmers’ Union to promote cereal farming. So much of the publicity around the shortage of water mentions gardens. It overlooks the impact on farming, the industry which puts food on our tables.

Later this week I will visit Oxford University to discuss the latest research into new tools to tackle tuberculosis. I have been working hard to secure a high-level meeting on TB at the United Nations in September, which I hope will agree action to tackle the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

On Friday I will, as usual, return to my constituency. I look forward to attending the West Sussex Community Minibus Association meeting in Fittleworth. I am honoured to be the vice-president of this wonderful charity which is solely run by volunteers.

I will also be visiting the award-winning Digby Fine English wine estate in Stopham to meet the owners and to discuss business and tourism in the area. Then I will be meeting the chairman of the Bignor Parish Meeting to hear their concerns about the Velo South bike ride which is due to take place in September.

I will also be holding my regular advice surgeries for constituents this week in Barnham. If you would like to meet me to discuss any issue of concern, please let me know. You can find further information, including the highlights of my diary each week, on my website: www.nickherbert.com

• If you would like to get in touch with me, please email me at nick@nickherbert.com

